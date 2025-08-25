No injuries reported in DUI crash on Bowdoin Way

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

No injuries were reported in a DUI collision in the 8700 block of Bowdoin Way Monday afternoon, Edmonds police said.

The crash occurred at 12:30 p.m. A 67-year-old Edmonds woman was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI, and police said the road would be closed for an extended period of time during the investigation.