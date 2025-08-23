Northwest Civic Circle hosting virtual conversations with candidates in September

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Northwest WA Civic Circle (NWCC) is hosting a series of live, one-on-one virtual conversations with candidates running for Edmonds City Council, Port of Edmonds and South County Fire Commission.

Moderated by NWCC’s Alicia Crank, the Candidate Connect series will be livestreamed and will be available for viewing post conversation. Community members will be able to register to watch live, as well as submit questions for the candidates both ahead of the conversation and during the interviews.

You can see the schedule of candidates committed so far and register here.

My Edmonds News is sponsoring an in-person Candidate Conversation with contested Edmonds City Council and Port Commission races for Thursday, Oct. 16 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. The event will be video recorded for future viewing. Learn more here.