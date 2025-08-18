Northwest Girlchoir has openings for grades 1-12 this fall

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Northwest Girlchoir has openings in its treble choirs for singers in grades 1-12 to join in the fun this September. The organization is located near Northgate and is accessible by light rail and bus.

Choristers perform for thousands of audience members at concerts held across the greater Puget Sound Region, tour nationally and internationally, as well as experience collaborations with other groups that strengthen and enhance the chorister experience.

This past year, the choirs took part in the Seattle Pride Parade, sang at Tagney Jones Hall at the Seattle Opera Center, partnered with choirs from VOCES8, the University of Puget Sound School of Music and Rainier Youth Choirs, traveled to San Francisco, and hosted song leader and vocal activist Melanie DeMore.

Non-Auditioned Choirs: Online registration is open now for singers entering grades 1-4 to join Liebe or Yǒu Yì. Members learn music in a fun and nurturing environment as they prepare for exciting mainstage concerts. Sign up online at www.northwestgirlchoir.org/non-auditioned-choirs.

Auditioned Choirs: Singers entering grades 4-12 can schedule an audition taking place Aug. 26 and Aug. 28 to join one of Northwest Girlchoir's progressive-level choirs this fall. Auditioned choir members enjoy performing at mainstage concerts, in the community and at special events, and even on tours. Learn more at www.northwestgirlchoir.org/auditioned-choirs.

Tuition Assistance: Tuition assistance is available for every choir level, and families are encouraged to apply. Contact info@northwestgirlchoir.org for more information or call the office at 206-527-2900.