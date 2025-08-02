Friday, August 1, 2025
Events

Oh, Helen: Mrs. Ropers romp through downtown Edmonds

Eleven Mrs Ropers were seen going into Rory’s.
Stanley and Helen on their way to the Fox and Bottle.
Four Mrs Ropers and a Larry were seen hanging with Big Foot outside Dimitri’s.
Mrs Roper and Mrs Roper rest on a bench near the Mar-Ket.
With caftans and shades, these six Mrs Ropers make a statement.
Helen and Helen in Salish knoshing on a pretzel and quenching their thirst with a cold one.
Over at Machiavelli’s, seven Mrs Ropers enjoy a meal and beverages.
At Niles Peacock Kitchen and Bar, the crowd started to swell as a baker’s dozen of Mrs. Ropers gathered for a photo with Niles.
Outside Brigid’s Bottleshop, another large group of Mrs. Ropers gathered with more arriving by the moment.

Downtown Edmonds was overflowing with bold prints and big wigs as hundreds of Mrs. Ropers descended for the third annual Roper Romp.

More than 23 participating downtown locations hosted the Helens, dressed in their finest caftans, statement jewelry and red curly wigs — an homage to the character Mrs. Roper from the 1970s sitcom Three’s Company.

Proceeds from ticket entry sales benefitted the Edmonds Food Bank and Housing Hope.

— Photos by Julia Wiese

 

