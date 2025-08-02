Oh, Helen: Mrs. Ropers romp through downtown Edmonds

Downtown Edmonds was overflowing with bold prints and big wigs as hundreds of Mrs. Ropers descended for the third annual Roper Romp.
More than 23 participating downtown locations hosted the Helens, dressed in their finest caftans, statement jewelry and red curly wigs — an homage to the character Mrs. Roper from the 1970s sitcom Three’s Company.
Proceeds from ticket entry sales benefitted the Edmonds Food Bank and Housing Hope.
— Photos by Julia Wiese
