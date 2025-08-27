Patricia Ann Kuller: Memorial service Sept. 19 at Holyrood Cemetery

Patricia Ann Kuller

Patricia Ann Kuller, age 96, of Edmonds passed away Thursday, August 21, 2025.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, John Kuller; three brothers, Conelius Benhart Whalen, William John Whalen, Jr., and Larry Michael Whalen; three sisters, Nicoletta Elizabeth Gillett, Neva Rose Schuck, and Betty Jane Irene Palmiscno; and grandson William “Blake” Kuller.

Pat is survived by four children, LaRene Kuller of Mountlake Terrace, WA, Michelle Morris (Hugh) of Edmonds, WA, Mark Kuller (Lori) of Deer Park, WA, and Whalen Kuller (Allison) of Dunwoody, GA; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Pat was born June 21, 1929, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, the daughter of the late William and Josephine Whalen.‍ At the age of 19 Pat moved to Seattle with her good friend Mary Brosard McCaffrey; Pat and Mary remained good friends up until Pat’s death. In Seattle, Pat met and married her husband John and together raised four children.

While managing the family home and four children, Pat was involved in her community, most notably as an avid volunteer for many years with United Cerebral Palsy. After John’s retirement, Pat and John enjoyed spending time in Edmonds and Palm Desert and traveling together, having taken many trips throughout the United States and Europe.

Pat will be interred at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline, where her family will hold a memorial service at 1:00 pm on Friday, September 19, 2025.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Guide Dogs of the Desert.