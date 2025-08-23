Pavement repairs scheduled at 5th Ave and Maple St Aug. 26

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

On Tuesday, Aug. 26, City of Edmonds crews will be performing pavement repairs in downtown Edmonds at 5th Avenue and Maple Street. This intersection will be closed to all vehicle traffic from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The pavement in this intersection is showing signs of potential instability in the subgrade, a City announcement said. City crews will remove the existing paving surface, level out the underlying material and repave. Engineering staff will be on hand during the work to assess the subgrade and determine if more testing is necessary before the entire intersection is repaved.

Detours will be in place, and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes. Local access for residents and businesses will be maintained where possible, but through traffic will not be permitted.