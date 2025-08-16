Poet’s Corner: Common Language, Dream Voyage, Grief’s Landscape

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.

Common Language

I dreamt you were a poem.

The silence between space and ink, ripe and sweet like sugar cane.

We held hands in places scented like the salty sea.

We have a common language

that floats like mists over naked bodies inching, wanting

cleaving to each other’s warmth.

But in my ordinary waking reality, we have two languages: yours and mine.

Our conversations border at the edge of a rumbling volcano,

spewing out its lava onto the rich dark soil.

Our voices thicken with choice words –

careful, oh so careful, not to give away

vulnerabilities, insecurities.

You read my poems about love, about running out of love.

You grind the words, mix them with uncertainty.

You’re an imagining I wish would fill the hole in my heart, dry my damp face.

Perhaps, I’m only homesick for a place where coconuts thrive,

for a place where I can drink the rain

straight from the clouds.

Tess Crescini

~ ~ ~ ~

Dream Voyage

A woman in black and golden robe,

holding on to the long, strong neck

of a flaming orange, red dragon,

flying, flying, flying so high

above the green juniper trees,

floating in blue sky, white clouds

on her way to that fair land,

where the soul of woman never dies

where there exists no sad farewells,

no teary goodbyes, no more losses;

her mind like heaven, vast and clear

the weight of the world–only clouds

transient, impermanent.

Tess Crescini

~ ~ ~ ~

Grief’s Landscape

If grief has a landscape

it might as well be

San Francisco where its cold

damp air and steel gray fog wrap

around the tall buildings,

as if seeking an interior coziness

that a grieving soul can slip into,

into reverie,

into a mood of detachment among

the usual moorings,

the usual harbors of coming and going,

a place to rest between loss and gain…

The past, a boat that sails to the open ocean,

the present… shadowed by absence.

Even the simplest things

the creak of the stairs,

the toothbrush by the sink,

the clothes that hang in the closet,

seem haunted by some invisible bond,

turning their faces away from me,

their faraway look

as if they hear the call of a distant fog horn

echoing, rising toward the stars

telling me how fragile are the worlds

we’ve built for ourselves.

There is no map for the mind to find

Its way through the cold foggy country of grief;

There is no trolley that climbs halfway to the stars

To heal whatever is left of my heart;

There is only mourning as my companion

on this journey,

to this uncharted place

where I stop, rest, linger,

re-collect for a moment

What’s been left behind in one’s loss.

Tess Crescini

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Tess Crescini, born in Pasay City, Philippines, graduated from San Jose State University with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature and a masters in engaged humanities and the creative life with emphasis in depth psychology at Pacifica Graduate Institute. Her poetry can be found in San Jose State University’s Reed Magazine, UC-Berkeley’s Maganda Magazine, Stay Awhile: Poetic Narratives on Multiculturalism and Diversity, Hay(na)Ku15 anthology, among others. Her fiction and nonfiction work has appeared in many anthologies: Three: An Anthology of Flash Nonfiction, Philippine American Short Story anthology, Field of Mirrors anthology, and Beyond Lumpia, Pansit and Seven Manangs Wild anthology. Her poetry, short stories and nonfiction are mostly about the role of a woman of color straddling the identities of her Filipino and American culture. She writes to heighten the awareness of writing as a political, social and literary tool in her community.