Poet’s Corner: Just Before Eden, Two Ravens, Riding Backwards

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.
Just Before Eden
900,000 years ago in the middle
of some ancient glaciation
You and I lived a mile under the ice.
Our hearts, nearly frozen
beat an iamb per annum.
Our fingers stretched towards
each others slowly as tamarack
roots inches through granite.
The thaw came seemingly suddenly,
but in truth, it took centuries.
Chinook winds blew
through the mountain passes
and the first wildflowers–delicate bluebells–
Bloomed in the cracks of the first exposed
and striated rocks,
thimbling a few golden granules
of our future together.
Ninety-seven percent of human
population was lost,
so there we were,
along the Euphrates or the green Snoqualmie,
an Adam and an Eve,
wanting to name all the animals left on earth,
waiting to climb up the first apple tree.
James Backstrom
~ ~ ~ ~
Two Ravens
Two ravens play, tumbling upwards
in the thermals of a July afternoon
as we scramble up the summit block
of some forgotten peak in the North Cascades
that Beckey first climbed in 1939.
One bird is Thought and the other Memory.
They feather the wind and twist and loop and gainer
effortlessly and as joyful as sequined acrobats,
sunlight glinting off their ebony capes.
I am sure the show is for us, taunting us
as each step we take is erased by the next.
Each thump of our heart muffled in the cage
of our chests. We labor up the mountain mostly
in silence in salt-stain shirts.
Only our breath and occasional words
are carried into the wind.
Three points of contact
our heads hang over oblivion
while the ravens dance in the air
tempting us to fly with them.
Clever birds hungry for the delicacies
only disasters can bring.
We will stand on top seventy years
too late, but still believe the summit is ours.
In the west, a green lowland then the Salish Sea.
In every other direction, peak upon peak.
Someday I may walk with a cane and a patch over one eye with the ravens still with me
their constant reminders in warbles more than caws:
the past is always reimagined,
the future, a mist that swells and fills the valleys at night.
James Backstrom
~ ~ ~ ~
Riding Backwards
On the train from Vaasa to Helsinki
we booked late and ended up in seats
facing the wrong direction.
We had to crane our necks to see ahead,
and so we missed the big truck lumbering across
the tracks as the gates began to close.
Oblivious to the near disaster, we watched the landscape
fade away more gently behind us.
We had time to think a little more about what had passed.
As the rushing birch trees and yellow houses
slipped by in green under grey skies,
the rocking car on ice-warped rails spread
a sickness from my inner ear
to the back of my eyes.
I took the Tylenol you offered me,
but I thought it was fitting
to feel the way I did
for someone like me who’s spent
a life drunk on the past,
traveling through land my grandparents
had left a century ago.
James Backstrom
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
James Backstrom is a proud charter member of Jerry Bigelow’s poetry group. His poems have appeared in previous editions of My Edmonds News, in the literary magazines Spindrift, Yours Truly, The English Journal, Poetry Seattle, and the anthology, Sounding on The Salish Sea.
