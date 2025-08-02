Poet’s Corner: Just Before Eden, Two Ravens, Riding Backwards

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.

Just Before Eden

900,000 years ago in the middle

of some ancient glaciation

You and I lived a mile under the ice.

Our hearts, nearly frozen

beat an iamb per annum.

Our fingers stretched towards

each others slowly as tamarack

roots inches through granite.

The thaw came seemingly suddenly,

but in truth, it took centuries.

Chinook winds blew

through the mountain passes

and the first wildflowers–delicate bluebells–

Bloomed in the cracks of the first exposed

and striated rocks,

thimbling a few golden granules

of our future together.

Ninety-seven percent of human

population was lost,

so there we were,

along the Euphrates or the green Snoqualmie,

an Adam and an Eve,

wanting to name all the animals left on earth,

waiting to climb up the first apple tree.

James Backstrom

~ ~ ~ ~

Two Ravens

Two ravens play, tumbling upwards

in the thermals of a July afternoon

as we scramble up the summit block

of some forgotten peak in the North Cascades

that Beckey first climbed in 1939.

One bird is Thought and the other Memory.

They feather the wind and twist and loop and gainer

effortlessly and as joyful as sequined acrobats,

sunlight glinting off their ebony capes.

I am sure the show is for us, taunting us

as each step we take is erased by the next.

Each thump of our heart muffled in the cage

of our chests. We labor up the mountain mostly

in silence in salt-stain shirts.

Only our breath and occasional words

are carried into the wind.

Three points of contact

our heads hang over oblivion

while the ravens dance in the air

tempting us to fly with them.

Clever birds hungry for the delicacies

only disasters can bring.

We will stand on top seventy years

too late, but still believe the summit is ours.

In the west, a green lowland then the Salish Sea.

In every other direction, peak upon peak.

Someday I may walk with a cane and a patch over one eye with the ravens still with me

their constant reminders in warbles more than caws:

the past is always reimagined,

the future, a mist that swells and fills the valleys at night.

James Backstrom

~ ~ ~ ~

Riding Backwards

On the train from Vaasa to Helsinki

we booked late and ended up in seats

facing the wrong direction.

We had to crane our necks to see ahead,

and so we missed the big truck lumbering across

the tracks as the gates began to close.

Oblivious to the near disaster, we watched the landscape

fade away more gently behind us.

We had time to think a little more about what had passed.

As the rushing birch trees and yellow houses

slipped by in green under grey skies,

the rocking car on ice-warped rails spread

a sickness from my inner ear

to the back of my eyes.

I took the Tylenol you offered me,

but I thought it was fitting

to feel the way I did

for someone like me who’s spent

a life drunk on the past,

traveling through land my grandparents

had left a century ago.

James Backstrom

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

James Backstrom is a proud charter member of Jerry Bigelow’s poetry group. His poems have appeared in previous editions of My Edmonds News, in the literary magazines Spindrift, Yours Truly, The English Journal, Poetry Seattle, and the anthology, Sounding on The Salish Sea.