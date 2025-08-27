Port Commissioners discuss projects, upcoming tours and new focus on environment at Tuesday meeting

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Port of Edmonds daytime commission meeting covered a wide variety of topics, including the 2026 project list for Harbor Square business park and public opportunities to learn more about the port.

Harbor Square projects

Fresh from a series of recent walking tours to get an up-close look at building conditions at the Harbor Square business complex, commissioners came to the meeting prepared to weigh in on 2026 project priorities in advance of the 2026 budget development.

Commissioners thought about these key questions as they selected priority projects:

How much should staff budget toward Harbor Square investments for the years 2026-2028?

Is the port maintaining or enhancing the property?

Do staff and commissioners agree that 10 years is a fair planning horizon for the building lifespans?

Commissioners agreed that 2026 Harbor Square project priorities should include:

New atrium windows for building 4.

Exterior painting for buildings 1, 2, 4 and 5.

Window replacements (17) for building 1 in 2026 and buildings 4 and 5 in 2027-2028.

Asphalt/pavement/curb repairs are important but the lowest priority. That is pushed to 2027-28 with some money allocated for unexpected repairs in 2026.

The exterior painting may be done by two temporary workers instead of contractors, a move that could cut the cost in half.

Thinking green

Commissioner Ross Dimmick said he recently spent time with residents very invested in the Edmonds Marsh and proposed developing an ad hoc committee on the environment. “We need to really think about the status of the marsh,” he said. “[People] want the port to play a role. We need to understand the marsh to decide what the port’s role is.”

The Edmonds Marsh is 22 acres of wetland habitat adjacent to port property and one of the few urban, tidally influenced saltwater estuaries remaining in the Puget Sound area. The City of Edmonds owns Marina Beach Park located next to the marsh and has a long-term plan to reconnect the estuary to Puget Sound after contamination at the nearby Unocal property is addressed.

Acting Port Executive Director Brandon Baker noted that the Port’s Strategic Plan has a Community Partnering Goal that states: “Develop a ‘Port Position’ on the City of Edmonds planned reuse of the Unocal site that harmonizes the interests of all parties.”

Commissioner Selena Killin repeated her interest in thinking about the marsh as a potential mitigation site for nearby construction projects that need environmental mitigation credit for permits.

Dimmick and Baker will draft a document that identifies a purpose, how that committee will be staffed, the cadence for meeting and reporting out. The document should be on the next consent agenda for approval.

Equipment

The port has three forklifts, an important piece of equipment used to get boats in and out of the water. Two are new, high-end lifts with a lot of electronics. The third is an old standby currently in storage. The port’s original plan called for selling the old one and using the money for other equipment. On Tuesday, commissioners scrapped that idea.

“They [the new forklifts] are extremely reliable, but when they go down, they go down for a long time,” explained Director of Facilities and Maintenance Brian Menard. “Most of the parts come from Europe and it can take weeks to get a replacement… There are only two technicians in Puget Sound who can service these forklifts. I called and one of them is in Astoria right now.” Add to that unpredictable tariffs and deliveries, it can put an entire short fishing window in jeopardy.

The commission agreed to keep the third forklift as a backup. “Our job is to serve our customers. We will do that better with three,” Baker said.

Port of Edmonds September activities

