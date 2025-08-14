Port of Edmonds commission Aug. 11 meeting covers capital improvement plan, financials and a new business for rock hounds

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Port of Edmonds Commissioners meeting was a short one this week.

Port of Edmonds’ Capital Improvement Plan

Port commissioners adopted the 20-year Capital Improvement Plan. The plan lays out project priorities and budgets for 2026-2040. The detailed 45-page CIP includes major projects like the North Portwalk and minor projects like restroom upgrades and new tractors.

“This is an incredibly useful document moving forward,” Commissioner Ross Dimmick said. Commissioners thanked port staff for their work on the plan.

Q2 Financial Report

The port has several lines of business. They include marina operations, port operations, rental properties. The Q2 budget summary: interest income is higher; wages and benefits are higher; expenses are stable through savings and deferred maintenance.

“We are doing everything we can to save money where suitable,” said Director of Finance and Business Tsz Yan Brady.

Total operating expenses are higher due to increased benefits, wages and professional services. Budget operations are slightly lower due to deferred and saved maintenance costs and supplies. Overall, the port’s current finances are stable and aligned with the port’s strategic financial goals and municipal best practices.

Federal grant funding totaling $1.2 million for the North Portwalk project is in flux. It is in the Fiscal Year 2026 House Appropriations bill but there are many legislative hurdles ahead.

Brady also reported that the credit card rate from one vendor jumped more than 2% in March, plus a $1 transaction fee. Brady was able to negotiate directly with the credit card company to reduce the rate from 5.9% down to 1% and a $.10 transaction fee.

Commercial properties update

A new business called Rock Solid Learning Lab is moving in and opening in September. It’s geology-based learning and includes hands-on geology programs, lab experiences and other activities to explore rocks, minerals and fossils. It includes parties and camps for kids.

The port’s rental properties have a 91% occupancy rate, up 9.4% over the same 2024 quarter. Revenues are up 8%.

Executive Director’s report

A member of U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen’s office toured the port recently.

“It was a perfect day to show the value of the port to our community. She [Noelle Gasper, Senior Legislative Assistant] was pretty blown away by the activities,” said Acting Executive Director Brandon Baker. “We were able to thank her and the staff for her continued support.”

Port of Edmonds’ Sea Notes musical event will offer free music and port staff grilling hotdogs on Friday, Aug. 22. Baker invited the community to join in.

City reports

Town of Woodway representative Jon Brock reminded everyone about Woodway’s Town Fair on Saturday, Aug. 16.

Woodway Councilmember Elizabeth Mitchell is retiring after 17 years of service effective Sept. 1. The town council will be searching for a new councilmember.

Edmonds City Councilmember Will Chen said the city’s possible Business and Occupation Tax on revenue would impact port businesses. He said the city is discussing ways to charge large businesses like Amazon and leave small “mom and pop” businesses untouched.