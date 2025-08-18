Primary challenger Ademofe endorses Barnett for Edmonds City Council

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds City Council Position 3 candidate Erika Barnett has picked up the endorsement of one of her primary challengers, community advocate Joseph Ademofe. In a joint announcement of Ademofe’s endorsement, the two cited their shared commitment to protecting and enhancing what makes Edmonds special.

“Erika understands Edmonds from the inside out,” Ademofe said in the announcement. “She’s authentic and the best candidate for Edmonds. She knows our history, our neighborhoods and the values that make this such a great place to live. I’m confident she’ll bring thoughtful, community-focused leadership to the Council.”

Ademofe came in third in a three-way primary race for Position 3 that also included Barnett, a small business owner, and Alex Newman, a nonprofit executive. The seat is currently held by Councilmember Neil Tibbott, who is not seeking reelection. The top two vote-getters advance to the Nov. 4 general election. As of the Friday, Aug. 15 vote count, Barnett had 49% of the vote compared to 42% for Newman and 9% for Ademofe.

Stating she was grateful for the endorsement, Barnett said: “Joseph and I share the belief that Edmonds’ future should be shaped by those who know it best — its residents. That means protecting what we cherish today while planning wisely for tomorrow. I’m honored to have his support as we work toward a stronger, safer and more connected community.”