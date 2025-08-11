Public hearing on code update for city right of way among items on Aug. 12 council agenda

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

A public hearing on proposed city code updates aimed at improving how Edmonds manages its right of way are among the items on the Edmonds City Council agenda Tuesday, Aug. 12.

You can learn more about the code update proposal in our report on a previous council presentation here.

The council is also scheduled to discuss:

An ordinance amending city code related to vehicle parking, towing and impoundment.

An ordinance updating city code related to confirmation and duties of appointed city officials.

A permanent ordinance for neighborhood centers and hubs.

A proposed 84th Avenue street vacation.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. in Edmonds. The meeting will also be streamed live on the council meeting webpage (where you can also see the complete agenda), and on Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.

You can also attend via Zoom at zoom.us/j/95798484261 or listen by phone at +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

