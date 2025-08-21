Purchase your commemorative museum bricks by Sept. 19 for fall installation

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Honor, memorialize and appreciate your friends and family members by purchasing a brick in the Edmonds Historical Museum’s Plaza on 5th Avenue near Bell Street. The museum advises you to get your order in by Sept. 19 to meet the October 2025 installation deadline.
Rectangular 4″x 8″ gray pavers are $100, 8” x 8” gray pavers are $500, and 8” x 8” harvest color pavers are $1,000. To order a brick online, visit historicedmonds.org/buy-a-brick.
