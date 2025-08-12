Reader view: City proposes sales tax increases – which should be adopted?

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

I realize this will be a hot-button topic, but it’s too important to avoid.

The State allows counties and cities to incrementally raise local sales tax rates without a public vote to fund certain services — and recent legislation has expanded that authority. Edmonds is considering using this option to help close budget gaps.

I appreciate the city’s effort to find at least $5 million in new, non–property tax revenue. The goal is clear: strengthen the General Fund and reduce reliance on property taxes alone. Compared to nearby Snohomish County cities, our sales tax rate is slightly lower — and some of these cities may raise theirs soon:

At the Aug. 4 Edmonds City Council meeting, two new 0.1% sales tax increases were proposed: one for “Cultural Awareness” and one for “Public Safety.”

The public safety tax would augment the general fund, open up other grant opportunities and help cover court and police expenses. It would help backfill recent budget cuts to the department and has broad need-based support, consistent with results from the city’s statistically valid survey.

The cultural awareness tax, however, would not meaningfully strengthen the general fund. It’s essentially a pass-through to organizations the city hasn’t previously funded, and it brings additional administrative costs. There were no prior budget cuts to these groups, because no funding existed for them in the first place. Even more concerning, the proposal is to enact the tax and only later — six months later — present a plan for how the money would be spent. What could possibly go wrong with this approach? This is a want, not a need, and it ranked low in the community survey.

A better alternative: Instead of the cultural awareness tax, apply the incremental sales tax to our existing Transportation Benefit District (TBD) for roads and sidewalks.

This option:

Directly addresses current budget shortfalls.

Funds essential infrastructure projects already in the budget but currently scaled back.

Can be implemented immediately with no added administrative burden.

Benefits the entire community — pedestrians, cyclists, drivers and even parking.

Aligns with survey results showing that street improvements are a top “need” while expanded arts and culture is a lower-priority “want.”

Don’t rush the decision.

The city should review all available options before approving either proposed tax. While some may strongly advocate for cultural awareness funding, the Transportation Benefit District approach — and other ideas — merit higher priority based on both need and survey data. Even if a more thorough review means missing the artificial deadline described by Mr. Tatum at the council meeting, the consequence is only a three-month delay in revenue collection. This is a long-term policy choice; it deserves due diligence, not a reaction to the first “shiny object” put forward by the city.

In different economic times, support for the cultural awareness tax may be greater. But given today’s financial realities, the city’s focus should be on needs over wants. Let’s urge our elected officials to “walk the talk” and put priority-based, community-wide benefits above narrow special interests.

Jim Ogonowski lives in Edmonds.

The views expressed here are those of the author.