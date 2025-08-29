Reader view: Edmonds can’t wait — time to prepare for extreme heat and cold

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Climate extremes are no longer anomalies in our region. Summer heat waves are becoming more intense and prolonged. Winter storms are colder and more disruptive. Edmonds needs to better prepared, or people will die.

The stakes are real

King County’s 2021 heat dome killed 34 people. Recent heavy wildfire smoke in Edmonds triggered asthma attacks requiring hospitalization.

Extreme cold presents similar dangers — especially to older adults, children, people with medical conditions, and those experiencing homelessness.

Nearby cities offer Edmonds positive examples

Shoreline started a resillence-focused approach years ago:

They have identified the areas most at risk from climate impacts and priortizes permitting and infrastructure investments using this data. They coordinate and publicize multiple cooling centers. The City offers free workshops and rebates for heat pumps, which serve both as heating and colling systems in homes. They are increasing their urban shade, prioritizing neighborhoods vulnerable to extreme heat. Their Climate Action Plan focuses on community preparedness, integrating climate adaptation directly into City planning and public education.

The City of Kirkland is is another example, with a focus on community safety:

Kirkland opens cooling centers throughout the city — widely publicized, open for extended hours, and welcoming to pets and families. The City provides detailed heat-prep tips, including advice on hydration, ways to cool your home, and how to help neighbors. Kirkland’s coordinated neighborhood outreach prioritizes low-income and senior communities, in partnership with local non-profits.

What should Edmonds be doing, right now?

Here are five areas for immediate action:

Expand planned cooling/warming centers

At present only the Edmonds Library and the Waterfront Center are designated cooling centers. Both are in the Bowl and only function during normal hours of operation.

Publicize these centers in multiple languages and share their locations with our 211 operators.

Partner with churches and civic groups to operate additional pop-up centers as needed.

Launch a neighborhood support network

Train Community Emergency Response Teams and local nonprofits to provide transport to shelters and conduct door-to-door wellness checks.

Designate an Edmonds Prepares local volunteer group, as the city’s partner for emergency and disaster preparation. This volunteer organization is creating a community emergency preparedness and response program with a network of partners, including the American Red Cross, YWCA, Edmonds Food Bank, Edmonds United Methodist Church, the Edmonds Library and Edmonds College’s Safety Department.



Develop a climate vulnerability map

Use existing tools to identify vulnerable areas: low tree cover, older or poorly insulated housing, low-income and elderly pockets.

Align city planning, permitting and spending to mitigate these findings.



Launch an electrification and weatherization program

Collaborate with Snohomish PUD to offer rebates for heat pumps.

Present workshops on ways to increase the insulation and window shading of residences.

Expand tree planting and urban shade

Prioritize the City’s Urban Forest Management Plan’s and Tree Canopy Assessment’s goals to preserve existing tree canopy.

Increase the distribution of free indigenous shade trees.

Prioritize tree planting in areas with high heat index and low canopy.

Install shade structures at bus stops, parks, play structures and sidewalks.



Time is short, but the path is clear

Our next severe heat wave or ice storm isn’t a question of if, but when. Effective, long-range solutions require the City to become resilience-focused.

Edmonds has models to follow, volunteers ready to partner, and organizations with skills and resources. Together we can become a city that’s prepared, resilient and safe. We can save lives, if the needed leadership and urgency can be found.

Let’s get started.

During his decades working as a public school administrator, David Jones learned the power of collective action when a community works together to address an emerging concern

