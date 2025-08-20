Reader view: Edmonds is worth it

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

An Edmonds Kind of Day can mean so many things. A morning stroll through the Summer Market with coffee in hand. The sound of laughter from kids at Yost Pool. Families spread out on blankets for movies in the park. The colorful bustle of visitors to the Arts Festival, Bird Fest, and the Edmonds Block Party. Tourists discovering our waterfront, dining in our restaurants, and shopping in our boutiques. Neighbors gathering at the Frances Anderson Center, diving at Brackett’s Landing, or wandering our tree-lined streets at sunset.

These moments don’t just happen. They are made possible by the parks, public spaces, cultural programs, and city services that keep Edmonds safe, vibrant and welcoming. And right now, those services need our help.

That’s what Proposition 1: The Parks & Public Safety Levy is about — catching up, creating stability, and protecting our future. For about $65 per month for the median home of $840,000 as assessed by the county assessor — just $2.14 a day — we can ensure Edmonds remains the kind of place where these moments thrive for generations to come. Low-income seniors would be exempt from this increase.

Without it, starting in 2026, our city will face painful cuts — $3.6 million from police, $1.8 million from parks, and reductions to planning, cultural services and public works. And that’s on top of the already $8+ million in cuts from this past year. We risk losing community treasures like the Frances Anderson Center, and with them, the heart of what makes an “Edmonds Kind of Day” possible.

On Nov. 4, please join us in voting YES on Proposition 1. Edmonds is worth it.

To learn more about Proposition 1, volunteer on the Yes! For Edmonds campaign, and donate, go to www.yesforedmonds.org. And please consider following us on Facebook and Instagram.

Elise Hill is a volunteer wth the Yes! For Edmonds Campaign.

The views expressed here are those of the author.