Reader view: Middle housing comes to roost in Seaview

Recently, the city posted a pre-development notice sign on a lot on 80th Avenue West just north of Seaview Park. The posting indicated a proposed two-lot short-plat. In the past, most signs like that indicated the property was being divided into two parcels for the construction of two residential dwellings. To the surprise of residents, it was an application for a two-lot subdivision, each with a primary home and two accessory dwellings for a total of six dwellings.

The lot being considered for development is located at 18213 80th Ave. W. in Edmonds. It is a .69-acre lot, steeply sloped with 46 significant trees. The arborist report indicates all of those trees are to be logged off except for four that will be retained along the outer boundary of the site.

If approved, clearing the site of all but four trees will lay barren the back or side yards of the five adjoining properties. They will not only lose their privacy but the cooling effect provided by those trees. From my personal experience, when 32 trees were removed from the lot behind my home and a “supersized” home was constructed, the surrounding area became a “heat island,” dramatically increasing the ambient temperature in and around my home. The temperature rose to such a level, I had to have a very expensive central air conditioning system installed.

The thought of this “middle housing” subdivision being developed in the area has provoked quite a strong negative reaction and consternation by nearby residents. Aside from the clearing of the trees, many local homeowners have expressed concerns about off-site parking on private property, lack of sidewalks, stormwater runoff into Perrinville Creek, and the negative impact on climate change with the removal of the trees that absorb tons of CO2, a greenhouse gas.

The full effect of the subdivision will not be known until the plan is approved and the sizes, building height of the planned dwellings, and setback allowances are finalized. The real adverse aspects will then be “brought to bear,” especially for the five homeowners whose property adjoins the subdivision. Unfortunately, the middle housing code encroaches on their privacy while offering no protection for them.

Author Duane Farmen lives in Edmonds.

The views expressed here are those of the author.