Roger James Bergh: Served as Mountlake Terrace mayor in the 1990s

Roger James Bergh

March 23, 1937 – October 12, 2024

Roger James Bergh, the former mayor of Mountlake Terrace, Wash., passed away peacefully on October 12, 2024. Born on March 23, 1937, in Olympia, Wash., to Roy and Hazel Bergh, Bergh dedicated his life to public service, civil engineering, and his family.

After graduating from Olympia High School in 1955, Bergh attended what was then known as the State College of Washington in Pullman, Wash., before transferring to St. Martin’s College in Lacey, Wash., where he earned his degree in civil engineering. He went on to serve in the U.S. Navy as a naval aircrewman.

Following his military service, Bergh began a decades-long engineering career with the Washington State Department of Transportation. He later worked for the engineering firm Carter Burgess before retiring.

Bergh’s commitment to community extended well beyond his professional work. A longtime resident of Mountlake Terrace, he served on the Planning Commission, was elected to the City Council, and later served multiple terms as mayor in the 1990s. As mayor, Bergh worked to revitalize the city, foster economic development, and strengthen relationships with neighboring communities. In a 1993 interview with The Seattle Times, he reflected on Mountlake Terrace’s progress, saying: “Things are in the right track. I sincerely believe that we are beginning to see a rebirth of the city.”

As mayor, he also served as a member of the Snohomish Health District as well as the executive board of the Puget Sound Regional Council. In 2000, he served as president of the Washington State Good Roads and Transportation Association. Through these roles, Bergh engaged in regional transportation planning efforts that included rail initiatives, notably participating in the Cascade Gateway Rail Study to help shape the future of rail transportation in the Puget Sound and Pacific Northwest.

Outside of public service, Bergh embraced life’s smaller joys. He loved hunting for treasures at garage sales and antique malls, often bringing home items he thought his extended family would appreciate. His years with WSDOT left him with an encyclopedic knowledge of roadside diners and “greasy spoons,” and he was quick to share recommendations when he knew someone was planning a road trip. Known for his sweet tooth, Bergh rarely passed up a chance to swing through a Dairy Queen drive-through or stop at a local diner for a cup of coffee and a slice of warmed pie. He also had a deep passion for his family’s history and made a tradition of taking family members to visit the gravesites of relatives throughout Western Washington every Memorial Day.

Bergh was preceded in death by his second wife and high school sweetheart, Sheila Bergh, in 2011. He is survived by his first wife, Margaret Clark, and their three children: Bob Bergh, Colleen Evans, and Debbie Green; five grandchildren; and one great-grandson. He is also survived by his stepson Brent Dunsire, stepdaughter Andrea Dunsire, and two step-granddaughters.

Bergh was laid to rest at Masonic Memorial Park in Tumwater, Wash.