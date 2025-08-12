Rotary clubs raise $24K for Lynnwood Neighborhood Center playground

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Four local Rotary Clubs — the Rotary Club of Lynnwood, Alderwood Terrace Rotary, Mill Creek Rotary and Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary — have raised $24,000 to help bring a new playground to the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center (LNC). A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14.

The new playground will serve the early learning preschool and Boys & Girls Club during daytime program hours, promoting play, exercise and social skills for youth in LNC programming, according to a news release announcing the donation.

“We Rotarians are so excited to be playing a role in this wonderful project because playgrounds are essential in promoting exercise, confidence, social interaction and building essential physical skills,” said Barbara Lindberg, secretary and Lynnwood Neighborhood Center Playground grant chair, Rotary Club of Lynnwood. “Playgrounds also align with Rotary’s core mission of community service and the well-being of children.”

Rotary International has a long history of supporting playground projects, recognizing their role in fostering child development, encouraging inclusivity and strengthening community ties. This investment is a tangible way to support the physical, social, emotional, and cognitive growth of children while building a stronger, more connected Lynnwood community, the news release said.

For more information, contact Joel Feldman, Philanthropy Officer – Lynnwood Neighborhood Center, at jfeldman@voaww.org or 425-474-5785.

The Lynnwood Neighborhood Center is being built next to Lynnwood’s Trinity Lutheran Church at 6215 196th St. S.W. Learn more about the LNC at www.voaww.org/lnc.