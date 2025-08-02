Sales tax measures, street vacation code on Aug. 4 Edmonds council agenda

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

A briefing on possible new dedicated sales taxes and a street vacation code update are among the items before the Edmonds City Council during its 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 4 meeting. The council will meet a day earlier than usual to avoid a conflict with primary election day Aug. 5.

The council is scheduled to receive briefings on proposed resolutions to implement two targeted sales tax measures: one for cultural arts and the other for public safety.

The council will also consider adopting a street vacation code update and an amendment to the city’s street map at 75th Place West, in the vicinity of Lunds Gulch Creek.

In other business, Mayor Mike Rosen is asking the council to extend the appointment of Phil Williams as acting public works and utilities director until the end of August 2025. According to the council agenda memo, Williams will be stepping down as the interim public works director as of Sept. 1 and will instead be working as a consultant focused specifically on the Edmonds wastewater treatment plant, which has faced ongoing challenges in implementing a new gasification system.

The council will also receive a June 2025 quarterly financial report.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. in Edmonds. The meeting will also be streamed live on the council meeting webpage (where you can also see the complete agenda), and on Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.

You can also attend via Zoom at zoom.us/j/95798484261 or listen by phone at +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

