Sunday, August 3, 2025
HomePhotosScene in Edmonds: Around town
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

All smiles for the first catch of the day before sunrise. At the Edmonds Fishing Pier Saturday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Delicate blossoms. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
Stretching on a beautiful Sunday morning. (Photo by Kirsten Yuhas)
The Bubble Man at Civic Playfield. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Brackett’s Landing jetty. (Photo by Lynn Dee King)
A bright sunset. (Photo by Gary Olson)

 

Previous article
South SnoCo Playtime: Your Family Fun Guide for Aug. 4-10

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO