Monday, August 4, 2025
HomePhotosScene in Edmonds: Around town
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

An impressive sandcastle. (The builder declined to be in the photo, taken by Julia Wiese)
Sunday night sunset from Point Edwards. (Photo by Arnold Lund)
Sunday house guest. (Photo by Eric Soll)
Keeping watch Monday morning. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Children at play. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Lavender and mural on 6th Avenue South Monday evening. (Photo by Tim Johns)

 

Previous article
Edmonds Block Party: Know before you go

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO