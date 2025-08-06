Tuesday, August 5, 2025
HomePhotosScene in Edmonds: Around town
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

A recent Edmonds sunset. (Photo by Linda Harter)
All abuzz about this blossom. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
Tuesday sunrise. (Photo by Julia Wiese)
Ready for a day of fishing. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
A Coopers hawk at the Edmonds Marsh.
A summer day at the Edmonds Marsh. (Photo by Bob Mazelow)
An osprey on a tree below Point Edwards. (Photo by Julia Wiese)
A calm and comfortable Tuesday evening at the Edmonds waterfront. (Photo by Doug Parrott)

 

Previous article
Edmonds turns out for National Night Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO