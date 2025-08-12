Monday, August 11, 2025
Scene in Edmonds: Around town
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Phacellophora, also known as the Fried Egg Jellyfish, off the Edmonds Fishing Pier Sunday. (Photo by JJ Kuhl)
First Monday morning ferry. (Photo by Julia Wiese)
Mars, left, and Venus early Monday.(Photo by Julia Wiese)
Monday afternoon at the beach. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Flower basket beauty. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Monday’s last paddle. (Photo by Alex Duncan)
Sunset. (Photo by Robert Chaffee)
Photo by Bob Sanders
Whidbey Island as seen from Meadowdale Beach. (Photo by Leonard Hagen)
