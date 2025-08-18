Sunday, August 17, 2025
HomePhotosScene in Edmonds: Around town
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Cloud beauty Saturday. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
Amelia Romano plays the lever harp during Music in the Museum at Cascadia Art Museum Saturday. (Photo by RJ Perna)
Autumn peeking into our August. (Photo by Denise Meade)
Flowers outside Cascadia Art Museum. (Photo by Lynn Dee King)
Tree at Olympic Beach Park. (Photo by Anne Stein)
Previous article
Northwest Girlchoir has openings for grades 1-12 this fall

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO