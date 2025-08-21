Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Evening guests in their accessory dwelling unit. (Photo by Eric Soll)
A collection of “resistance” signs in the Elm Street neighborhood that include six houses stretching out over a block. (Photos by Larry Wechsler)
Seagull gathering. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Photo by Lynn Dee King.
Setting sun. (Photo by Stephanie Neff)
Sun on fire. (Photo by Alex Duncan)

 

