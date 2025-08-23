Friday, August 22, 2025
HomePhotosScene in Edmonds: Around town
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

STRUM enjoyed playing ukelele music for Art Walk Edmonds Thursday night. (Photo courtesy Chontel Klobas)
Enjoying the view. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Rose hips at their rosiest. (Photo by Anne Volk)
A marriage proposal ceremony at sunset. (Photo by Deborah Binder)
Photo by Lee Lageschulte

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO