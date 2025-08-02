Scene in Edmonds: Around town Friday

Friday, August 1, 2025
Chris Kratz captured this photo of (L-R) Sharon O’Brien and Julia Wiese, who often submit early morning photos for My Edmonds News. “Those of us who are early morning walkers cherish the beauty they see and share — and it’s an added delight to run into them in person!” Kratz said.
A longnose skate pulled up by a fisherman on the Edmonds Fishing Pier at sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Bright blooms. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Let’s go fishing. (Photo by Bob Brubacher)
A dragon boat takes to the water during the annual Dragon Boat Festival. Look for our gallery of photos on Saturday. (Photo by Larry Vogel)
Every evening, hundreds of crows roost on the island in the middle of Lake Ballinger. They usually gather in groups around 15 minutes before sunset to play and tell stories before bedtime. (Photo by Niall McShane)

 

