Friday, August 15, 2025
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town Friday

Bad hair day. “This wind is messing with my feathers.” (Photo by Linda Ross)
Signs of autumn already? See outside the Public Safety Complex. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
A ferry gray day. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
