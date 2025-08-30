Scene in Edmonds: Around town Friday

Friday, August 29, 2025
Photo by Ron LaRue
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
Ferry at sunset, as seen from Brackett’s Landing North. (Photo by Tim Johns)
Photo by Ann Bradford
Music at Cascadia Art Museum, featuring Cameron Daly on violin and Kevin Afat on piano. (Photo by RJ Perna)
Photo by Lynn Dee King
Waxing crescent moon. (Photo by Alex Duncan)

