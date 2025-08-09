Saturday, August 9, 2025
Scene in Edmonds: Around town Friday -- whispy clouds
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town Friday — whispy clouds

At Haines Wharf. (Photo by Sam Spencer)
From the Edmonds Library plaza. (Photo by Denise Meade)
Photo by Ann Bradford
A view of Mount Rainier on a ferry ride. (Photo by JJ Kuhl)
A grapevine along 6th Avenue South. (Photo by Denise Meade)
On the move. (Photo by Ron LaRue)

 

