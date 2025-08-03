Scene in Edmonds: Around town — more Mrs. Ropers!

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
In addition to photographer Julia Wiese’s coverage of the third annual Mrs. Roper Romp, others sent in their own photos of the Helens who were out and about Friday night. So we are posting those here:
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.