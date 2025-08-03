Saturday, August 2, 2025
Scene in Edmonds: Around town — more Mrs. Ropers!

In addition to photographer Julia Wiese’s coverage of the third annual Mrs. Roper Romp, others sent in their own photos of the Helens who were out and about Friday night. So we are posting those here:

Allison Thomas and Kelly Ajer, along with Misters Roper. (Photo by Bob Sears)
Photo by Scott Victor
Photo by Judy Cooper
Photo by Cathy Hooper
