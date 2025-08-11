Sunday, August 10, 2025
HomePhotosScene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Low tide. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
On the vine. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
At the Edmonds Fishing Pier Sunday evening. (Photo by Tim Johns)
Sunset over Mount Baker
Photo by Alex Duncan
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
Previous article
Public hearing on code update for city right of way among items on Aug. 12 council agenda

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO