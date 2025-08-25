Sunday, August 24, 2025
HomePhotosScene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Sunday sunrise. (Photo by Jim Johanson)
Waterfront action, part 1. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Waterfront action, part 2: Bubbleman at work. (Photo by Bob Sanders)
Brass Band Northwest performs for the Edmonds Arts Commission’s last summer concert for this year at Hickman Park. (Photo by Chris Walton)

 

At sunset. (Photo by Peter Sowl)
Photo by Donald Ricker
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
Photo by Stephanie Neff
Photo by Alex Duncan

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO