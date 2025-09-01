Sunday, August 31, 2025
Scene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday

On the waterfront. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Charlotte’s Web. (Photo by JJ Kuhl)
Late blooms of summer. (Photo by Patrice Wiggins)
Medley of leaves. (Photo by Anne Volk)
Evening sky by Hickman Park. (Photo by Cheryl Shawlee)
Sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Dusk at the Edmonds Fishing Pier. (Photo by Tim Johns)
Ferry Puyallup headed to Kingston at sunset. (Photo by Doug Parrot)
Photo by Alex Duncan

