Scene in Edmonds: Around town Thursday

Enjoying low tide at Olympic Beach. (Photo by Carol Blake)
Edmonds Police Cmdr. David Machado makes a public safety presentation at Mathay-Ballinger Park Thursday night. (Reader submitted photo)
Birds of different feathers flocking together at the Edmonds waterfront. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
High tide at Marina Beach Park. (Photo by Anne Stein)
The last of summer fun. (Photo by Alex Duncan)
Thursday sunset. (Photo by Bob Sanders)

