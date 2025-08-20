Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town Tuesday

Garden delight — with a moose at the lower left. (Photo by Judy Cooper)
Beach exploration. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Serenading the grand opening at La Palmera restaurant. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Photo by Ann Bradford
Tuesday sunset. (Photo by Bob Sanders)
Photo by Alex Duncan

