Wednesday, August 6, 2025
HomePhotosScene in Edmonds: Around town Wednesday
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town Wednesday

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

A 22-lb. salmon about to be pulled up on to the Edmonds Fishing Pier Wednesday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
A bright spot in the gray. (Photo by Kathy Crabb)
On the water. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
After the rain. (Photo by Mary Dizon)
A bee in a lacecap hydrangea. (Photo by Denise Meade)
Previous article
In Days Gone By: Scriber Lake and the Wilcox Family’s Legacy, Part 1 (1910-1931)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO