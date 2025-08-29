Scene in Edmonds: Not-so-trivial pursuits

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Waterfront Center on Thursday night had 138 participants (23 teams) for its All Ages Trivia event. EWC President CEO Daniel Johnson noted that the organization’s first trivia contest in 2017 was held at the Red Twig with 22 participants. “Red Twig owners Dr. Gregg and LaFon Jantz have been annual sponsors of trivia nights since the beginning,” Johnson said. “The coveted Red Twig mugs are the prize for the members of the winning team. As a tribute to the late Dr. Jantz, who passed away on July 4, everyone in the room was asked to raise a virtual mug to honor a great man who did so much for our community.” The next EWC All Ages Trivia is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 30.