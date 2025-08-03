Sunday, August 3, 2025
Photos

Scene nearby: Blue Angels take to the sky

Photographer Doug Parrott captured the U.S. Navy Blue Angels in flight during Seattle Seafair festivities on Aug. 1. Learn more about the Blue Angels here.

Solo flyby.
Wheels down, tailhook down.
Starburst.
In formation.

 

