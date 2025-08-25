Scene over Edmonds: Starlink train

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Photographer Vienna Ztribe captured these Starlink V2 Mini satellites over Edmonds at 9:46 p.m. Aug. 22. The satellites launched earlier that day from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The satellites appeared as a train, she said because for a short period after deployment, they travel in a straight line before ascending to their final, higher operational orbits and dispersing.
