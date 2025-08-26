Seattle Visiting Nurse Association offers flu and COVID-19 vaccines at Edmonds Waterfront Center

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Seattle Visiting Nurse Association (SVNA) will be providing flu and COVID-19 vaccines to the public this fall at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. Community members are encouraged to protect themselves and their families by getting vaccinated ahead of the winter season.

Clinic dates and times:

Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 6, 2025 | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 27, 2025 | 10 a.m. – noon

Vaccinations will be administered by SVNA’s nursing staff. Participants are asked to bring their insurance card at the time of registration.

Register with this QR code.

For more information, contact SVNA at info@seattlevna.com or 425-967-3080.