South SnoCo Playtime: Your Family Fun Guide for Aug. 18-24

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Golden Hours Before the Rain

Summer feels even more magical where we live, in part because the rainy and gray season always seems just around the corner. A few scattered showers this week were a reminder that fall isn’t far away. I think we all feel that quiet pressure to squeeze in every bit of sunshine, every walk on the beach, every meal al fresco, before the drizzling skies return. And honestly, I love it. It makes these final few weeks of summer break feel even more precious. (Confession: My favorite season is actually fall, so for me, this time of year feels like that shift from a decadent meal to dessert).

As a mom, that pressure to enjoy every fleeting sunny day also echos the urgency parents feel to make the most of every moment with their kids. Throughout my parenting journey, I have been haunted by the thought that I have spent too much time on chores, work, and obligations, and not enough just having fun with my family. This fall will be the first when my oldest kid (can I still say kid?) isn’t going back to high school, but finishing up his associate’s at Edmonds College. Life keeps reminding me just how fleeting that stretch of life between baby and young adult truly is. The urgency of summer isn’t just about the weather — it’s about making the most of the limited time you have with the people you love. And you don’t need sunshine for that, but there sure are a lot of options this time of year.

Check back for our weekly roundup of local events, updated every Monday. Or follow us on Facebook and Instagram for fresh posts and weekend reminders.

Jump to a section:

Free Fun

<br /> <br />

Hazel Miller Plaza Concerts

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:30-6 p.m. throughout August

Hazel Miller Plaza in downtown Edmonds, rain or shine

Upcoming shows:

Enjoy free, family friendly outdoor concerts at the park. On Tuesday, tap your toes to Cosmo’s Dream, playing catchy Americana tunes full of heart and melody. On Thursday, feel the energy of Bobby Medina’s Mariachi Mexico Trio, blending traditional mariachi with lively Latin jazz rhythms.Bring a blanket or low chair and settle in for a fun evening of live music.

Learn more

Sea Notes Summer Music at Mary Lou Block Plaza

At Mary Lou Block Public Plaza, 458 Admiral Way (ADA accessible), weather permitting

This week’s lineup:

Wednesday, Aug. 20, 6–8 p.m. — Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Combo Jam

Thursday, Aug. 21, 6–8 p.m. — Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Combo

Friday, Aug. 22, 6-8 p.m. — Deep Sea Jazz Jam Session — Free hot dog night!

Sunday, Aug. 24, 2-4 p.m. — Songwriter’s Sunday with Yost Band

Enjoy vibrant live performances in a beautiful marina-side setting, perfect for lingering afternoons and summer evenings. Bring a blanket or chair and your favorite takeout. The series runs through Sept. 7, with events every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday with a few exceptions. See the full schedule to plan further out.

Learn more

<a href="https://johnpinetree.bandcamp.com/track/nows-the-time-live-from-chateau-ste-michelle">Now’s The Time , Live from Chateau Ste Michelle by John Pinetree</a> <a href="https://johnpinetree.bandcamp.com/track/nows-the-time-live-from-chateau-ste-michelle">Now’s The Time , Live from Chateau Ste Michelle by John Pinetree</a>

Summer Music at Main Street Commons

At the built-in stage on 6th and Main in Edmonds



Friday, Aug. 22, 5-9 p.m. — Jazz night featuring The Commons Tones (Edmonds-Woodway students) at 5 p.m. and Jake Bergevin & Friends from 7-9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 23, 5-7 p.m. – John Pinetree & The Yellin’ Degenerates

Sunday, Aug. 24, noon-2 p.m. – Steve Cistol

Sunday, Aug. 31, noon-2 p.m. – Tether the Star

Enjoy free live music, surrounded by food and drink options at Virtue Cellars, Molly Moon’s, Victor Tavern, Johnny Mo’s, Stillhouse Coffee and The Crumpet Shop.

Learn more

<br /> <br />

Sandlot Cinema: Moana 2

Thursday, Aug. 21 — Snack Shack opens a 6:30 p.m., movie plays at dusk (around 8:30 p.m.)

Lynndale Park Ballfield, 18927 72nd Ave. W., Lynnwood

Join Lynnwood’s Sandlot Cinema series for an outdoor movie at the Lynndale Park Ballfield. Free family fun begins around 7 p.m. with community activities, followed by an outdoor screening at dusk. Bring blankets or chairs and settle in to join our fearless wayfinder, Moana, as she sets sail in this sequel with a quirky crew to revive a sunken island, rekindle ancient bonds, and outwit a stormy villain — proving once again that the ocean’s call is impossible to resist!

Learn more

Library Storytimes and More

See schedule for daily activities at your local library

Sno‑Isle Libraries is hosting a variety of free, family friendly events — such as baby and toddler storytimes, author talks, STEM workshops, crafts and community gatherings — across its branches and online throughout the summer. Find one at the library near you and check out some books to read this summer while you’re there.

Is your kid an animal lover? You don’t even need to leave the house for the “Online Family Trivia — The Woodland Park Zoo Edition!” on Wednesday, Aug. 20, from 7 to 8 p.m. Participants can join solo or as a team to test their knowledge about the animals residing at the Woodland Park Zoo. The trivia is designed with young participants in mind, so it’s suggested to have at least one youth participant per team.

Registration is required for some events, so check out the calendar for more details.

Learn more

Sunday Summer Concerts in the Park

At Hickman Park in Edmonds, 23700 104th Ave. W.

Sunday, Aug.24 — Brass Band Northwest (Big Band)

Bring the whole family for a free outdoor concert at City Park in Edmonds. Soak up the summer vibes under the trees — bring blankets or low chairs and settle in for a relaxed afternoon or evening of tunes.

Learn more

<br /> <br />



Movie Nights at Terrace Park: Sing 2

Friday, Aug. 8 at 8:45 p.m. (1 hour and 6 minutes, rated G)

Terrace Creek Park (23200 48th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace)

Get ready to sing along — Sing 2 takes Buster Moon and his crew to the big city for their most spectacular show yet, complete with laughs, heart, and a rock legend comeback you won’t want to miss! The movie begins at dusk (around 8:45 p.m.), but come early to claim a spot and enjoy the summer evening. Free and fun for all ages!

Learn more

Cheap Thrills

Ferry to Kingston’s Saturday Concerts on the Cove

Featuring Lone State

Saturday, Aug. 23: music from 6-8 p.m.

Mike Wallace Marina Park in Kingston

Hop on the Edmonds–Kingston ferry for a breezy summer evening across the Sound and enjoy a waterfront concert featuring the Seattle band Lone State, blending American rock and British influences, delivering guitar-driven, blues-infused tunes with a classic edge. The music is free, the setting is unbeatable and the ferry drops you off just steps from the action at Marina Park. Bring a blanket or low-back chair, and settle in for sunset views and smooth grooves.

Bonus: Youth 18 and under ride free on transit — including walk-on ferry fare — making it an easy outing for families or a spontaneous weekend adventure.

Can’t make it on Saturday? You can also ferry over on Sunday to explore the Kingston Public Market from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Learn more

Explore Local Farmers Markets

Support local vendors this summer with a visit to any of these vibrant farmers markets:

These markets are ideal for fresh produce, artisan goods, flowers and tasty bites. Explore a new town and enjoy the flavors of the season.

Learn more

Splurge

Hello Kitty Night with Reign FC

Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Lumen Field in Seattle

Hello Kitty AND Womens soccer? Sounds like the purr-fect combo. Seattle’s professional women’s soccer team, home to world-class players and U.S. National Team stars, takes on San Diego Wave FC in a match that blends fierce competition with a playful twist. Every ticket includes a limited-edition Hello-Kitty-Reign-FC bucket hat, making this themed night a perfect mix of collectibles and the thrill of watching powerful women dominate the field.

Learn more

Date Night: Drop the Kids at Lynnwood Rec Center

Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, 6–9:30 p.m.

Do you need some kid-free time? Parent’s Night Out in Lynnwood occurs on the first and third Fridays of each month. Children ages 5-12 can enjoy dinner, games, crafts, swimming, or a movie, all supervised by summer camp counselors at the Lynnwood Recreation Center. Register to secure a spot.

Learn more

Hike of the Week

<br /> <br />



Japanese Gulch in Mukilteo

This hike is about as close as you can get for a nature experience by car or bus and offers a spectacular paved trail, great for bikers, families, and casual hikers seeking a peaceful walk through lush woods. The 3.5-mile loop trail meanders along a creek and over boardwalks, with opportunities to spot wildlife including woodpeckers, herons, and black-tailed deer along the way. The landscape has a rich history, having been home to Japanese mill workers in the early 20th century and later serving as a military defense site during World War II. The trail is generally well-maintained, though some sections may be muddy during or after rain, so sturdy footwear is recommended.

Check out the video Rick Steves made in collaboration with Community Transit, featuring the trail and the Mukilteo Ferry Terminal. Inside the terminal, plaques and artifacts honor the history and culture of the native people of the region, which Rick also explores in the video.

Learn more

Resources for Families

Mobile Community Service at the Lynnwood Library

The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) is offering a Mobile Community Services event at the Lynnwood Library on Saturday, August 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event provides residents with direct access to assistance for various state and federal programs, including:

Basic Food Assistance

Cash Assistance

Medicare Savings Program

Disability Medical Assistance



DSHS staff will also assist with replacing EBT Quest cards, provide information on Washington Connection and healthcare coverage through Health Plan Finder, and share information regarding other resources in the area.

Learn more

Free Teen Gym Time – Planet Fitness Summer Pass

Teens ages 14 to 19 can work out for free all summer at Planet Fitness — including the Edmonds club on Highway 99 — through Aug. 31. The High School Summer Pass provides full access to cardio and strength equipment, teen-friendly workout plans, and certified trainer support. Learn more and register.

Learn more

Free Summer Meals for Kids — No ID Required

Free Summer Meals in Washington provide all kids and teens (18 and younger) with free, nutritious meals — no paperwork, ID, or cost required — and are available at local schools, parks, community centers, libraries, and more, often alongside fun activities like sports, arts and games.

Learn more

SUN Bucks (Summer EBT) Grocery Benefit

SUN Bucks (Summer EBT) provides eligible families with $120 per child to help buy groceries during the summer when school meals aren’t available. Applications and eligibility details are available through Washington State’s Department of Social and Health Services.

Learn more

Weekend Meal Kits

The Nourishing Network, run by the Foundation for Edmonds School District, offers weekend meal kits and emergency groceries year-round to support families facing food insecurity in the district.

Learn more

Youth Ride Public Transit Free All Summer (and All Year!)

Kids and teens 18 and under can ride buses, ferry, and light rail for free — no pass required. Want tap-and-go convenience? Get a free Youth ORCA card online or at the Ride Store.

Learn more

Share the fun!

Wherever your adventures take you, I hope this roundup helps you find fun, affordable, and meaningful ways to connect and enjoy the season. Have an event or suggestion? Want to share your reels from a recent hike or outing to be featured here? I’d love to hear from you. Comment below to get in touch. Don’t forget to check back every Monday for fresh ideas — and have an amazing summer!

Rory Graves is a local writer, editor and parent of three teens who loves helping families find fun, meaningful ways to connect with their community. She covers family-friendly events, local resources, and creative outings around South Snohomish County. When she’s not exploring the region, you can find her cheering at one of her kids’ games, thrifting, or curled up with a good book and some tea.