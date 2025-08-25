South SnoCo Playtime: Your Family Fun Guide for Aug. 25-31

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Lessons in Growth (From Gen Z and Gen Alpha)

One of my guilty pleasures is hate-reading think pieces about different generations. As an elder millennial, I remember rolling my eyes at articles that claimed too much money spent on avocado toast was what stood between members of my generation and home ownership.

Now, as a mom to Gen Z and Gen Alpha kids, I see that same flavor of commentary finding fresh material in “skibidi toilets” and TikTok dances. But what’s often missed is how fluent these younger generations are in language about social-emotional and mental health. My daughter has been talking about having a “growth mindset” and respecting boundaries since grade school — and I think that’s a beautiful thing.

That perspective has helped me grow, too. For the last few years, I’ve been navigating some health challenges that make my energy unpredictable. Some days I’m out enjoying everything, while other days I’m curled up under the covers. For a while, I stopped making plans altogether, afraid I’d have to back out. But I’ve since learned it’s better to pencil in the fun than to skip it entirely. Giving myself permission to cancel plans and and say “no” when I need to, knowing there will always be another chance for fun, has actually made it easier to say yes. That language of boundaries and growth has helped me find more balance in my own life.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the pressure to make plans, remember that flexibility can be freeing. And the best part is, we live in a place where there always is another chance if you have to cancel — free live music, local art, or a delicious restaurants are right around the corner.

Check back for our weekly roundup of local events, updated every Monday. Or follow us on Facebook and Instagram for fresh posts and weekend reminders.

Jump to a section:

Free Fun

Everett Float Find 2025

Friday, Aug. 29

Clue drops begin at 9 a.m.; floats hidden throughout the day

Locations: Port of Everett’s Waterfront Place and Jetty Island

Join the Port of Everett and Schack Art Center for a free, family-friendly treasure hunt! Each Friday this summer, 25 handcrafted glass floats are hidden: five at Waterfront Place and 20 on Jetty Island. Follow clues released on social media and the Float Find webpage to discover these unique treasures. If you find a float, it’s yours to keep! Tags on the floats ask finders to check in online so all treasures are accounted for. It’s a delightful way to explore Everett’s waterfront while hunting for art!

Learn more

Sea Notes Summer Music at Mary Lou Block Plaza

At Mary Lou Block Public Plaza, 458 Admiral Way (ADA accessible), weather permitting

This week’s lineup:

Thursday, Aug. 28, 6–8 p.m. — Guitar Music with Lito Castro

Friday, Aug. 29, 6-8 p.m. — Deep Sea Jazz Jam Session

Sunday, Aug. 31, 2-4 p.m. — Songwriter’s Sunday

Enjoy vibrant live performances in a beautiful marina-side setting, perfect for lingering afternoons and summer evenings. Bring a blanket or chair and your favorite takeout. The series runs through Sept. 7, with events every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday with a few exceptions. See the full schedule to plan further out.

Learn more

Summer Music at Main Street Commons

At the built-in stage on 6th and Main in Edmonds



Wednesday, Aug. 27, 6-8 p.m. — Annual combo workshop performance by the Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Colony, featuring E-W music students paired with professional jazz mentors.

Friday, Aug. 29, 5-9 p.m. — Jazz night featuring The Commons Tones (Edmonds-Woodway students) at 5 p.m. and Jake Bergevin & Friends from 7-9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 31, noon-2 p.m. – Tether the Star

Enjoy free live music, surrounded by food and drink options at Virtue Cellars, Molly Moon’s, Victor Tavern, Johnny Mo’s, Stillhouse Coffee and The Crumpet Shop.

Learn more

<br />

Sandlot Cinema: National Treasure

Thursday, Aug. 28 — The snack shack opens at 6:30 p.m., movie plays at dusk (around 8:30 p.m.)

Lynndale Park Ballfield, 18927 72nd Ave. W., Lynnwood

Look familiar? The Aug. 14 screening of National Treasure was rescheduled to this week due to inclement weather. Join Lynnwood’s Sandlot Cinema series for an outdoor movie at the Lynndale Park Ballfield. Free family fun begins around 7 p.m. with community activities, followed by an outdoor screening at dusk. Bring blankets or chairs and settle in to join historian and treasure hunter Ben Gates (Nicolas Cage) as he deciphers secret codes in the nation’s founding documents to uncover a treasure lost for centuries.

Learn more

Library Storytimes and More

See schedule for daily activities at your local library

Sno‑Isle Libraries is hosting a variety of free, family friendly events — such as baby and toddler storytimes, author talks, STEM workshops, crafts and community gatherings — across its branches and online throughout the summer. Find one at the library near you and check out some books to read this summer while you’re there.

Looking for a casual night of fun? Head to the Lynnwood Library on Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for Drop-In Game Night, where you can play board games, card games, party games, or even video games. Open to all ages, this free event is a great way to try something new or meet fellow game lovers.

On Tuesday from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Mukilteo Library, meet the firefighters from Mukilteo Fire Department Station 25 (and their therapy dog, Amani) during a special storytime event. They’ll share tales and safety tips, then you’ll head outside to explore their fire truck and equipment up close.

Registration is required for some events, so check out the calendar for more details.

Learn more

Enjoy Live Music at Musicology Co. in Edmonds

Vibe ti live tunes at the coolest record store in the region. Musicology Co. is a vibrant, woman-owned music boutique and record store offering new and used vinyl, CDs and cassettes, with a strong focus on spotlighting local artists through live in-store performances and a curated music‑lover experience. Drop in for an upcoming live performance.

Events this week:

Wednesday, Aug. 27, 6–7 p.m. — Songwriter open mic

Saturday, Aug. 30, 6–7 p.m. — Saturday Sessions featuring Rebecca Jaymes

Cheap Thrills

Ferry to Kingston’s Saturday Concerts on the Cove

Featuring Silver City 6

Saturday, Aug. 30: music from 6-8 p.m.

Mike Wallace Marina Park in Kingston

Hop on the Edmonds–Kingston ferry for a breezy summer evening across the Sound and enjoy a waterfront concert featuring the Seattle band the energetic performances of Silver City 6, with a diverse setlist that spans decades of rock ‘n’ roll hits. The music is free, the setting is unbeatable and the ferry drops you off just steps from the action at Marina Park. Bring a blanket or low-back chair, and settle in for sunset views and smooth grooves.

Bonus: Youth 18 and under ride free on transit — including walk-on ferry fare — making it an easy outing for families or a spontaneous weekend adventure.

Can’t make it on Saturday? You can also ferry over on Sunday to explore the Kingston Public Market from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Learn more

Explore Local Farmers Markets

Support local vendors this summer with a visit to any of these vibrant farmers markets:

These markets are ideal for fresh produce, artisan goods, flowers and tasty bites. Explore a new town and enjoy the flavors of the season.

Learn more

Splurge

The Evergreen State Fair

Aug. 21-26 and Aug. 28–Sept. 1 — 10:30 a.m.–10 p.m. (carnival open until 11 p.m.)

Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe

The Evergreen State Fair returns for its annual run, bringing all the classic county fair fun. Enjoy carnival rides, games and indulgent fair food, and watch live musical performances like Wynonna Judd and Stone Temple Pilots at the Grandstand. Families can also explore scheduled events and exhibits that include pony rides, BMX freestyle shows, duck races, the International Lumberjack Show, Aztec Indian dancers, and hands-on exhibits. Don’t miss Kids Day on Tuesday, Aug. 26 — Kids 6 to 12 years old get a discounted $7 admission (ages 5 and under are always free).

Learn more

Hello Kitty Night with Reign FC

Friday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Lumen Field in Seattle

Hello Kitty AND Womens soccer? Sounds like the purr-fect combo. Seattle’s professional women’s soccer team, home to world-class players and U.S. National Team stars, takes on San Diego Wave FC in a match that blends fierce competition with a playful twist. Every ticket includes a limited-edition Hello-Kitty-Reign-FC bucket hat, making this themed night a perfect mix of collectibles and the thrill of watching powerful women dominate the field.

Learn more

Hike of the Week



Meadowdale Beach Park in Edmonds

Looking for a family-friendly hike that’s both close to home and beginner-friendly? Lunds Gulch at Meadowdale Beach Park offers a 2.5-mile roundtrip trail that’s perfect for budding hikers and families with younger kids.

Enjoy a quick escape into lush forest and along a salmon-bearing creek, leading down to a peaceful Puget Sound beach. The 2.5-mile roundtrip trail descends roughly 425 feet through towering Douglas firs and bigleaf maples, with a staircase built by volunteers to ease the journey. Along the way, hikers can spot wildlife such as herons, bald eagles, and black-tailed deer. At the beach, enjoy sweeping views of the Olympic Mountains, Whidbey Island, and Puget Sound. The trail is well-maintained but can be slippery after rain, so sturdy footwear is recommended.

The park features restrooms and picnic areas, making it a perfect spot for a family picnic. Access is via the trailhead at 6026 156th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

Learn more

Resources for Families

Free Teen Gym Time – Planet Fitness Summer Pass

Teens ages 14 to 19 can work out for free all summer at Planet Fitness — including the Edmonds club on Highway 99 — through Aug. 31. The High School Summer Pass provides full access to cardio and strength equipment, teen-friendly workout plans, and certified trainer support. Learn more and register.

Learn more

Free Summer Meals for Kids — No ID Required

Free Summer Meals in Washington provide all kids and teens (18 and younger) with free, nutritious meals — no paperwork, ID, or cost required — and are available at local schools, parks, community centers, libraries, and more, often alongside fun activities like sports, arts and games.

Learn more

SUN Bucks (Summer EBT) Grocery Benefit

SUN Bucks (Summer EBT) provides eligible families with $120 per child to help buy groceries during the summer when school meals aren’t available. Applications and eligibility details are available through Washington State’s Department of Social and Health Services.

Learn more

Weekend Meal Kits

The Nourishing Network, run by the Foundation for Edmonds School District, offers weekend meal kits and emergency groceries year-round to support families facing food insecurity in the district.

Learn more

Youth Ride Public Transit Free All Summer (and All Year!)

Kids and teens 18 and under can ride buses, ferry, and light rail for free — no pass required. Want tap-and-go convenience? Get a free Youth ORCA card online or at the Ride Store.

Learn more

Share the fun!

Wherever your adventures take you, I hope this roundup helps you find fun, affordable, and meaningful ways to connect and enjoy the season. Have an event or suggestion? Want to share your reels from a recent hike or outing to be featured here? I’d love to hear from you. Comment below to get in touch. Don’t forget to check back every Monday for fresh ideas — and have an amazing summer.

Rory Graves is a local writer, editor and parent of three teens who loves helping families find fun, meaningful ways to connect with their community. She covers family-friendly events, local resources, and creative outings around South Snohomish County. When she’s not exploring the region, you can find her cheering at one of her kids’ games, thrifting, or curled up with a good book and some tea.