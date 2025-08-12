Sponsor spotlight: A senior’s guide to National Wellness Month — simple ways to boost your well-being

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

August is National Wellness Month, a perfect time to celebrate healthy habits! For seniors, wellness is a full circle of care that includes staying active, connected, and engaged. This guide is filled with simple tips to boost your well-being, and with the support of a Seniors Helping Seniors caregiver, making positive changes can be easier and more fun than ever. Let’s begin by looking at the key pillars of a healthy lifestyle.

Understanding a Holistic Approach to Health

Holistic wellness is an approach that nurtures the whole person, recognizing that all parts of our health are connected. For an older adult, one area often flows into the next: a walk with a friend, for example, boosts both physical and social health at the same time. Here’s an overview of the three wellness pillars:

Physical Wellness: This is the foundation, fueling your body with nutritious food, enjoying gentle movement, and getting restorative sleep.

Social Wellness: This involves nurturing relationships with family, friends, and community to feel connected, valued, and understood.

Mental Wellness: This is about keeping your mind active, finding a sense of purpose, and managing emotions with grace.

Seniors Helping Seniors caregivers are trained to focus on this complete picture of health when offering in-home care. With these pillars in mind, let’s look at some simple actions you can take to support each one.

Simple Tips for a Month of Wellness

Ready to cultivate more well-being in your daily life? Putting wellness into practice can be simple and enjoyable. Here are four key areas to focus on this month:

Find Your Favorite Way to Move: Gentle, consistent movement is key. This could be stretching in the morning, tending to your garden, or taking a walk around the neighborhood with your Seniors Helping Seniors caregiver. Reach Out and Connect: Loneliness can have a significant impact on health. Make a plan to connect with others regularly, whether it’s a weekly phone call with family or a visit to a community gathering. Give Your Brain a Fun Workout: Challenge your mind with activities that make you think. Puzzles, games, reading, and hobbies are fantastic ways to keep your brain sharp and engaged. Eat for Energy and Enjoyment: A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and lean protein provides the fuel you need to feel your best. A Seniors Helping Seniors caregiver can assist with everything from grocery shopping to meal prep and cooking your favorite dishes.

Putting these ideas into practice is the next step, and sometimes, a little help is all that’s needed to get started.

Your Next Step to a Happier, Healthier You

Prioritizing your well-being is the best gift you can give yourself, and you don’t have to do it alone. A dedicated Seniors Helping Seniors caregiver can provide the encouragement and practical help needed to bring your wellness goals to life. Whether it’s providing transportation to a gentle workout class, assisting with meal planning, or being a reliable friend for social visits, our caregivers are there to support every pillar of your health.

Remember, small, consistent steps are what lead to lasting happiness and health. Let us be your partner in wellness. Contact the Seniors Helping Seniors team today to learn how a compassionate caregiver can help you or a loved one thrive.

DIY Citrus & Herb Soy Wax Sachets

Turn dried citrus and fragrant herbs into beautiful soy wax air fresheners that can be hung in closets, tucked into drawers, or given as gifts.

Supplies Needed:

Soy wax flakes (about 1/2 cup per sachet)

(about 1/2 cup per sachet) Dried orange or lemon peels (small pieces or curls)

(small pieces or curls) Dried herbs such as lavender, rosemary, and whole cloves

such as lavender, rosemary, and whole cloves Optional: dried flowers or cinnamon pieces for added texture/color

dried flowers or cinnamon pieces for added texture/color Essential oils (orange, lemon, lavender, rosemary)

(orange, lemon, lavender, rosemary) Silicone molds (like soap molds or mini muffin trays)

(like soap molds or mini muffin trays) Wick hole punch or skewer (to make a hole for hanging)

(to make a hole for hanging) String or ribbon (for hanging, if desired)

(for hanging, if desired) Double boiler or microwave-safe container for melting wax

Instructions

Prepare Your Mold Decorations: Arrange a few dried citrus peels, herbs, or flowers face-down in each mold cavity—this will be the “front” of your sachet Melt the Soy Wax: Using a double boiler or microwave, melt soy wax flakes until fully liquid. Stir in 10–15 drops of essential oil per 1/2 cup of melted wax (adjust to scent preference). Pour & Set: Carefully pour wax into each mold, covering the botanicals. Optional: sprinkle additional dried elements on top while the wax is still soft. Let cool and harden completely (about 1–2 hours). Unmold & Add Finishing Touches: Gently pop the wax sachets out of the molds. Use a skewer or drill to poke a small hole at the top (if not using pre-holed molds). Thread with ribbon or twine if you’d like to hang them. Use & Enjoy: Place in drawers, closets, or hang on hooks — not intended for car use or high-heat areas, as wax may soften. These give off subtle, long-lasting scent and can be refreshed with a dab of essential oil if needed.

