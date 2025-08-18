Sponsor spotlight: Becoming what we see and hear — the quiet power of influence

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

We like to think we’re in control of our decisions. But the truth is, much of what we do is shaped by influence – often subtly, sometimes blatantly – through what we see, hear, and experience every day. Here’s a deeper look at the power of influence.

Visual cues shape perception

Visuals are powerful. Marketers know this instinctively. That’s why packaging is designed down to the last pixel and influencers carefully curate their posts to appear natural yet highly appealing.

But it goes beyond consumer behavior. Seeing certain body types in media over and over influences how we perceive attractiveness. Constant exposure to violence in TV shows and games can desensitize us. Even the layout of a grocery store is designed to steer us subtly: essentials in the back, impulse buys in the checkout lane. It’s not mind control — it’s a form of subtle influence built into our surroundings.

Sound sends the signals

Sound is another strong current of influence. Music shifts moods. A song can trigger nostalgia, change the tone of a scene, or set the stage for what’s to come. Ever wonder why restaurants play slow music at dinner time? It encourages patrons to relax, stay longer, and order more.

Beyond music, there’s voice and language. The way someone says something can matter more than what they’re saying. Politicians, public speakers, even YouTubers train their tone and pacing to gain trust. The rhythm of speech, the warmth in a voice, or a confident pause—these details shape how we respond emotionally and psychologically.

Social proof: The herd instinct

One of the strongest influences on human behavior is other humans. Social proof is the phenomenon where people copy the actions of others to reflect correct behavior. If a product has 5,000 five-star reviews, we trust it more. If everyone’s sharing the same viral video, we click on it, too.

It’s not weakness – it’s wiring. Humans are social animals. Belonging matters. Fitting in helped our ancestors survive. That instinct still plays out in modern settings, from what we wear to what causes we support.

Algorithms know how we tick

Technology has supercharged influence. Algorithms don’t just guess what we want, they shape what we see next. Personalized feeds filter our reality. You see more of what you engage with, which reinforces your views, biases, and habits. It’s not just about giving us what we like…it’s designed to keep us watching, clicking, and buying.

Awareness is the first defense

The solution isn’t to avoid influence, but rather to recognize it. Influence is part of being human. It helps us learn, adapt, and connect. But unchecked, influence can steer us in directions we never actively chose.

We can’t control every input, but we can control our filters. Ask: Why do I believe this? Who benefits if I act on this? Does this feel true, or is it just familiar?

Media literacy, critical thinking, and mindfulness are tools we all need. Influence isn’t going away. But with awareness, we can take back some of the control we lose when we let everything around us decide for us.

