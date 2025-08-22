Sponsor spotlight: Cones and Conversation — Come get the ‘scoop’ on funeral and cremation planning

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Beck’s invites you to a relaxed and informative ice cream social at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27 to talk about something important – planning ahead. Enjoy sweet treats while learning how pre-planning your funeral or cremation can bring peace of mind, ease the burden on your loved ones, and ensure your wishes are honored.

The social will be at Beck’s Tribute Center, 405 5th Ave. S., Edmonds. The event is free and ice cream is included.

Whether you’re just curious or ready to take the next step, this event is the perfect way to start the conversation in a warm and welcoming environment. Bring all of your questions.

Space is limited so RSVP to julie.hartman@becksfuneralhome.com.