Sponsor spotlight: Gallery North presents a world of colorful inspiration in September

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Featured Artist Theresa Williams

Williams is a Tlingit Alaska Native who grew up in Edmonds. Her paintings have been shown in the juried exhibits at both the Edmonds Arts Festival and Shoreline Arts Festival. She has also participated in the ShoreLake Arts 6x6NW fundraising event. She had paintings on display at the Lynnwood Event Center for their Magestic Managerie: Animals of Earth and Ocean show. She loves to use bold, vibrant colors.

“I love when people are looking at my work and come up to me and tell me “I’d love to go to that place! or, I’ve been there!” she says. Williams usually has been to that ‘place’ as she usually uses her own photos as references, occasionally friends will offer their photos for her to reference. She is a certified Native Tribal Artist with the Tlingit and Haida Central Council of Indian Tribes of Alaska. She will have some examples on a take of the ceremonial Alaskan Button Blanket Regalia designs, in wall hanging form.

Williams has recently began teaching acrylic landscape classes at Shoreline Community College and for the Shorelake Arts Council. She is on the board for the Shorelake Arts Council as well as Board President at Gallery North. She will also soon be teaching painting classes at Gallery North in Edmonds. She is inspired by the majestic Pacific Northwest Mountains, Puget Sound, the gorgeous sunsets over the Olympics, the beaches, lakes and varied wildlife of the magnificent Pacific Northwest.

Featured Guest Artist Ben Groff

Ben Groff, award-winning painter of realist landscapes and travel scenes, returns to his former home at Gallery North as a guest featured artist for September 2025 with a series of vivid and evocative mountain-scapes from our own state of Washington. His work has drawn intense interest for its heightened color and sensitive use of light to evoke both drama and tranquility in the mind of the viewer. Realism is infused with a dreamlike, timeless quality that freezes a moment of transcendence. “Color is light, and light is color,” Groff says. “I use them to get down to a spiritual level of the deep and powerful impression the original scene made on me.”

Groff, originally from Pennsylvania and New York, has lived most of his life in the Pacific Northwest. He has hiked and climbed in the Cascades and Olympics for the last 50 years and looks forward to sharing some of his most intense experiences with you on canvas. Ben is currently a member-artist at Parklane Gallery in Kirkland, WA, where his work can be seen on an ongoing basis.

The show runs from Sept. 1-30.

Reception: Sept. 6, 1 to 4 p.m.

Gallery North is open daily 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Gallery North has been in operation for more than 60 years as it continues its mission to promote and sell local art in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds, which is the first Certified Creative District of Washington. Open daily from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., we are located at 401 Main St., Edmonds. For further information, visit the Gallery North website at www.gallerynorthedmonds.com or call the gallery at 425-774-0946.