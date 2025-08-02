Sponsor spotlight: Get ready for a tropical escape at 3rd annual Lynnwood Luau — free family fun Aug. 16

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The District is turning up the summer fun with the return of the 3rd Annual Lynnwood Luau, happening Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, from 2-8 p.m. at The District Plaza at the Lynnwood Event Center — and admission is completely free.

This lively, Hawaiian-inspired summer celebration has quickly become one of South Snohomish County’s most anticipated community events, and this year’s Luau promises even more music, food, and family fun. Guests can enjoy an exciting entertainment lineup featuring local favorites Your Noisy Neighbors, One Island Drop, STRUM (Seattle’s Totally Relaxed Ukulele Musicians), and the always-energetic Sunshine From Polynesia, bringing hula lessons, drum performances, fire dancing and more.

Feeling festive? VIP tables are available for purchase for those who want reserved seating with prime views of the stage and action. Perfect for groups of four looking to elevate their Luau experience! Reserve your table here.

Between performances, explore a vibrant array of local food vendors, sip island-style cocktails at the Island Infusions Bar, and browse local artisan shopping booths. Kids will love the keiki area, filled with activities just for them, and everyone’s invited to join the fun at the Hawaiian Shirt Contest — back by popular demand! Prizes for the best shirts will be awarded in men’s, women’s, and youth categories, with gift cards generously donated by Kona Kitchen. Register for the Hawaiian shirt contest here.

This event is made possible by The District and the support of our sponsors: Land Rover, Sound Transit, Kona Kitchen and Pump It Up.

Whether you’re coming for the music, the food, or just the feel-good summer energy, the Lynnwood Luau is a perfect way to enjoy a day in the sun with your community. Mark your calendar for Aug. 16 — this is one summer party you won’t want to miss!