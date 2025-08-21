Sponsor spotlight: Join us for the annual Edmonds Arts Studio Tour

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Join us on Sept. 20 and 21 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for the 20th annual Edmonds Art Studio Tour! This free, self-guided tour is offered once a year as an opportunity to visit the private studios of local artists in the Edmonds area.

Forty artists have been selected to participate in the 2025 studio tour. Artists were chosen based on their connection to the Edmonds community and additional criteria; representing many different artistic mediums.

Tour Artists’ Studios Open Sept. 20 & 21 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

During the weekend of Sept. 20-21, the public can tour participating artists’ studios. All artists will be featuring their work and will be available to discuss their creative process. Some artists will also be sharing demonstrations during this time. Artwork will be available for purchase. The Edmonds Art Studio Tour’s website features a selection of each artist’s work.

This is the 20th Consecutive Year of the Tour

This fun community event offers an opportunity to purchase handmade work, see new art being created, or just visit and ask questions of the artists. Everyone is welcome.

The Tour is Both Self-Guided and Free to the Public

Printed brochures with maps are available at many local businesses in downtown Edmonds, including ARTspot and Graphite. A digital version of both the brochure and map is available anytime on the studio tour’s website.edmondsartstudiotour.com/map

All Tour Artists are Local to the Edmonds Area

There’s something for everyone on the Edmonds Art Studio Tour!

A Variety of Artistic Mediums and Styles are on the Tour

The Edmonds Art Studio Tour is presented by the Edmonds Arts Festival and funded in part by the Edmonds Arts Commission Tourism Promotion Award through City of Edmonds Lodging Tax Funds.

Join Us for a Fun Art-Filled Weekend!

Edmonds Art Studio Tour 2025 Details

Dates: Sept. 20 & 21, 2025

Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Website: edmondsartstudiotour.com

Facebook: facebook.com/edmondsartstudiotour

Instagram: instagram.com/edmondsartstudiotour